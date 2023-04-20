Signaturefd LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

