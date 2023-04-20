Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

