Signaturefd LLC Purchases 136 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

ITT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $84.43 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

