Signaturefd LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 1,250 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes bought 1,250 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

