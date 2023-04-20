Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 231.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,259,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 160,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

