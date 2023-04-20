Signaturefd LLC Purchases 873 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial

In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. First Financial had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

