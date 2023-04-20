Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

DFEN stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.