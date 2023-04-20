Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

PNW opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

