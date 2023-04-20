Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

