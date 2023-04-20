Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays cut Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

