Signaturefd LLC Sells 264 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 123.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $23,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

