Signaturefd LLC Sells 407 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United States Steel Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE:X opened at $25.96 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

