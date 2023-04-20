Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 51.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 47.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058,875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

