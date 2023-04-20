Signaturefd LLC Sells 845 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 9,969.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,100 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $92,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 92.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,001,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,344. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

