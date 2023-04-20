Signaturefd LLC Sells 916 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 42.12%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

