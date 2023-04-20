Signaturefd LLC Takes $87,000 Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,564,320,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,869 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.45 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

