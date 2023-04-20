Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

EQT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQT opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

