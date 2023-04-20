Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silgan Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

