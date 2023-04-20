Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $157.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.