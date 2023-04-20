SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,798,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.11. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

