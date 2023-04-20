SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,407 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.