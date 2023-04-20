Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLOIY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.67.

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $88.46.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.