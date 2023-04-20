SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPEM stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

