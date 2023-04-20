Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.