Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valence8 US LP bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.