St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

St Barbara Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBMY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. St Barbara has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

