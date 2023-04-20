Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,277,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $147.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

