Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $22.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ AOSL opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
