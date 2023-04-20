Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $22.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $188.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.