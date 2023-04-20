Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $95.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.02.

AMBA stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $913,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 917,715 shares in the company, valued at $70,526,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

