Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price to $105.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

