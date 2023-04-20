Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.25. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $420.96. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

