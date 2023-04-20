StockNews.com Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

GeoPark Stock Performance

GeoPark stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $658.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.