StockNews.com Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

