StockNews.com Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

