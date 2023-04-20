StockNews.com Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.28.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.