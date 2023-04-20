StockNews.com Lowers Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

