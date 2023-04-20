StockNews.com Upgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

