StockNews.com Upgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
SIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Sientra Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
