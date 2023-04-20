Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stone Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.03. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.