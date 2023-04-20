Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,900,164 shares.

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Rating)

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.