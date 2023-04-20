Strs Ohio Has $518,000 Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EverQuote by 246.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,995 shares of company stock worth $167,020. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.23. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

