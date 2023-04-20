Strs Ohio Has $525,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $71,243,000 after buying an additional 419,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at $645,644,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,445,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $43,263,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,644,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

