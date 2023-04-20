Strs Ohio Makes New $465,000 Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCFT opened at $29.46 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $523.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.76.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

