Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Bank were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Bank by 740.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 254,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRBA stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. First Bank has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

