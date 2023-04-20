Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,157,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,841,000 after purchasing an additional 608,263 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 85,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.