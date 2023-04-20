Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 37,507 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after buying an additional 684,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 3,384,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,996,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 609,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,768,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 258,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

SLGC opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $567.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.88. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. On average, research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

