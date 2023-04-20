Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 488,630 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,103,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Velo3D were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $45,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $118,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $69,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $19,306,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLD opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,414.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

