Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 488,226 Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,471,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

PRME stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

