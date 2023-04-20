Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

