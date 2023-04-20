Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

