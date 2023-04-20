Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Sony Group stock opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

